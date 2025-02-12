“It's me versus me” - Jarred Brooks ready to showcase growth as a martial artist in Joshua Pacio trilogy

The stakes couldn't get any bigger when Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio figure in their highly awaited trilogy for the ages. After all, the victor of this grudge match at ONE 171: Qatar will emerge as the undisputed strawweight MMA world champion on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

After going 1-1 in their first two meetings, and the controversy that surrounded their last encounter, there are definitely a ton of storylines for this heated rivalry.

'The Monkey God', however, says asserting his dominance over 'The Passion' is no longer his biggest concern. As far as the interim 125-pound MMA kingpin is concerned, ONE 171 will be the perfect avenue to showcase his growth as a complete martial artist.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Brooks said in a recent interview on The MMA Superfan:

"Ever since this past fight, I've learned a lot. I did so much soul-searching. I feel like I could make a movie just off of that, you know. But I'm gonna leave Josh out of the equation."

The Mash Fight Team affiliate continued:

It's me versus me, man, and that's the way I'm looking at it. And that's the biggest battle out of anybody's life, is trying to conquer yourself."

Watch Jarred Brooks' interview in its entirety:

Jarred Brooks ready to put rivalry with Joshua Pacio to bed

As far as Jarred Brooks is concerned, his longstanding conflict with Joshua Pacio ends at ONE 172.

The American pocket rocket has learned a lot from his previous battles with 'The Passion'. Now, it's time to combine all those lessons and come up with the best performance of his career.

'The Monkey God' said in the same interview:

"I've got to get past him. I've gotta do the correct things in this fight. And this fight is make it or break it for both of us. So it's huge, but I'm leaving him out of the equation. And I just see me, and if I conquer myself, then I'm the unified world champion again."

Check out onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.