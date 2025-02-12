“Make it or break it” - Jarred Brooks explains the magnitude of his world title unification trilogy with rival Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks looks to put a decisive end to his rivalry with Joshua Pacio once and for all.

In the headlining act of ONE 171: Qatar this coming Feb. 20, 'The Monkey God' is eager to shake off his interim tag and leave Lusail Sports Arena as the undisputed strawweight MMA world champion.

Apart from unifying the 125-pound division's belts, Brooks is motivated to assert his dominance over the Filipino star by emerging victorious in this winner-take-all grudge match.

The 32-year-old American shared in an interview on The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've got to get past him. I've gotta do the correct things in this fight. And this fight is make it or break it for both of us. So it's huge, but I'm leaving him out of the equation. And I just see me, and if I conquer myself, then I'm the unified world champion again."

Jarred Brooks was on his way to going 2-0 against Pacio at ONE 166 last year when disaster struck after he got disqualified for an inadvertent head spike.

Coincidentally, that match also took place at Lusail Sports Arena, where the third and perhaps final chapter of the Brooks-Pacio saga will unfold.

For more details about ONE 171: Qatar, go to onefc.com.

Jarred Brooks more motivated than ever to claim what's his

Losing 26 pounds of gold by technicality will always be a bitter pill to swallow for Jarred Brooks.

'The Monkey God', though, redeemed himself against Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 last year to claim the interim strawweight MMA crown.

At ONE 171, the Mash Fight Team standout will give everything he's got to cement his place as the best 125-pound fighter in the home of martial arts.

"Coming for what is mine! I will dig and dig to get to the gold. Nothing stopping me but me," Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Watch the full interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.