Jake Paul's coach says 'The Problem Child' can beat Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores claims his pupil can easily outbox popular UFC fighters Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. According to Flores, the aforementioned UFC stars will find it difficult to get the better of 'The Problem Child' over eight to ten rounds inside the squared circle.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Flores said:

"There's a lot of names, a lot of guys, you know obviously guys that are in the UFC now that have contracts... Masvidal and Diaz and guys like that and McGregor, a lot of guys that would make good matchups with Jake and he's going to beat and, you know, that's obviously my biased point of view but it's going to be very difficult for them to be able to do what they got to do to be able to beat Jake for eight rounds or ten rounds."

Paul is known for fighting UFC stars inside the boxing ring and has called out the likes of McGregor, Diaz and Masvidal multiple times in the past. Initially, no one really paid heed to the YouTube star's callouts.

However, after knocking out former world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, people started taking notice.

Paul is currently 5-0 in pro-boxing and has four knockout wins.

Jake Paul continues to tease a potential switch to MMA

Jake Paul has proven that he can hang with pro-fighters in the boxing ring. Recently, 'The Problem Child' teased a potential switch to MMA as well.

Taking to social media, Paul shared clips of himself practicing some leg kicks, hinting that he could potentially step inside the cage in the future. He even tagged MMA promotions Bellator and PFL in the post.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

Paul has previously expressed a desire to compete in MMA down the line and even claimed he'd be trained by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and his head coach, Javier Mendez.

“I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level. I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. They’re down, 100 percent,” Paul said.

