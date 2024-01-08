“He's going to need a sip of water after every round” - Belal Muhammad claims Ramadan fasting will give him vital edge in Leon Edwards rematch

UFC No.2 ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad believes he has the edge over champion Leon Edwards if they fight during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muhammad has not yet been confirmed as the next challenger for the welterweight title, but reports suggest that he may be next in line. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad previewed a potential fight against Edwards in Ramadan and claimed that he was at his best while fasting.

He said:

"I think that I’m a better version of myself as a human, as a person, as a Muslim. When I’m in the right state of mind and at peace, that’s when I’m at my best. In Ramadan, that’s when I’m at my best. Every single fight, every single camp I’ve had doing that. Even in the Gilbert Burns fight... Mentally, the power that I gain from it, it comes into the cage with me. The tranquility I have all week leading up, it’s a different feel."

Muhammad also promised that his resilience would trump that of Edwards because he would be fasting and putting himself through extreme physical and mental conditioning. He added:

"I’m not stressing about the fight. I’m giving my time and energy and spirit to God that whole month... I think it makes me that much better. Mentally, physically, it’s going to tell me I’m doing things that these guys are not doing. Leon is not doing that. Leon, who’s already weak mentally, he’s going to need a sip of water after every freaking round in practice. Me, I’m going to push through it."

Belal Muhammad promises "worst night of his life" to Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad is undefeated in his last 10 fights, with his sole no-contest coming against Leon Edwards due to an accidental eye poke by the English fighter.

'Remember the Name' promised to prove himself to the UFC and Dana White by finishing Edwards. He cited his preparation with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and the results it bore as a precursor to his potential title shot.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Muhammad said:

"I’m going to dominate him, I’m going to finish him. I think I’m the most dominant welterweight in the division and I think that once I get my shot everybody, the UFC, Dana White, all of them are going to know that they had the most dominant welterweight to ever do it... When people look back at my camps with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], and what happened after that camp? I dominated Sean Brady and I finished him... That was a full camp and I dominated him. Now, you're going to give me a full 12, 14 weeks to fight Leon Edwards. It's going to be the worst night of his life."

