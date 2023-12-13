"He's going to put the pressure on you" - Kamaru Usman highlights the contrast between fighting Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

As the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington heats up at UFC 296, former champion Kamaru Usman has shed light on the contrasting styles they present, offering his unique perspective as someone who's faced both contenders.

In a recent episode of DC & Friends, Usman acknowledged Covington's relentless pressure and striking focus, stating:

"Colby Covington fought me neck and neck. I just had to outclass him towards the end... he's going to shoot repeatedly, and then he's going to put the pressure on you, and he's going to strike and strike and strike"

Speaking of Edwards, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had this to say:

"There wasn't a fight that where I wasn't completely dominating at some point in that fight. When I utilized my wrestling, there wasn't a time when I couldn't go get the takedown. Of course, I give the champion his credit. He has definitely improved greatly with his takedown defense, but I will adapt. I will adjust, and I will strike because I know I can put you out with that shot."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (10:47 mark):

Usman's unique experience facing both fighters adds significant weight to his analysis. He battled Covington twice during his reign as champion, emerging victorious via TKO at UFC 245 and decision at UFC 268.

He also faced Edwards once before capturing the welterweight title. However, Edwards' meteoric rise culminated in him dethroning Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 with a stunning last-minute knockout. Their rematch at UFC 286 saw Edwards successfully defend his title via a majority decision.

Kamaru Usman crowns Colby Covington king of welterweight star power, belt or not

During the same interview with Daniel Cormier, Kamaru Usman also weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Leon Edwards and Colby Covington's star power, unequivocally declaring Covington the bigger draw, even without the championship belt around his waist.

'The Nigerian Nightmare's' reasoning hinges on Covington's ability to elicit strong reactions from the audience:

"100 percent Covington. Undeniably, it's Colby Covington because of what he's able to do. If I'm in a room with Leon Edwards... Leon can be on the opposite side of the room and I'll be on the opposite side of the room and everything will be just fine. But if Colby Covington is on the opposite side of the room and I'm on the opposite side of the room, everybody in-between in that room is nervous... So undeniably, when you have that, when you are able to make people feel a certain way about you, that's what sets them apart from everyone... It's what Colby has done and it's what has made him a star."[18:34]

While Edwards currently holds the welterweight crown and boasts an impressive 12-fight unbeaten streak, Usman argues that Covington's larger-than-life persona and penchant for generating headlines keep him at the forefront of MMA discussions. Covington's willingness to embrace the villain role, coupled with his relentless trash-talking and flamboyant antics, undoubtedly contribute to his notoriety.