"He's gonna f***ing pay for that" - Demetrious Johnson predicted King Green's defeat with spot-on accuracy seconds before Mauricio Ruffy's wheel kick

Mauricio Ruffy delivered a stunning knockout at UFC 313, stopping King Green with a vicious spinning wheel kick in the first round at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The Brazilian prospect secured his third straight UFC victory in spectacular fashion, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

While the main event saw Magomed Ankalaev claim the light heavyweight title in a controversial decision over Alex Pereira, Ruffy’s knockout was a moment everyone could agree on. His dominant performance against the experienced Green solidified his rising star status in the lightweight division.

During his live UFC 313 reactions, Johnson noted Green’s signature style of keeping his hands low, calling it a dangerous approach against an opponent like Ruffy:

“Bobby Green has a very unique style. He comes in there with his hands down, always baiting you. Like I always said, I’m not the biggest fan when you have your hands down because if someone throws a high kick or somebody punches you, you got to bring your hands up to block.”

Reacting to the bout, Johnson critiqued Green’s hands-down fighting style, warning that a head kick could be his downfall:

“F**k Bobby Green with his hands down, oh f**k man. Someone’s gonna kick him and he’s going to f**king pay for that.”

Moments later, Ruffy capitalized on Green’s defensive flaw, landing a highlight-reel knockout.

King Green clears air on retirement following UFC 313 loss

Despite suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313, King Green has made it clear that retirement is not in his plans. The 38-year-old has struggled recently, losing three of his last four fights, all by stoppage.

His last victory came at UFC 300, where he defeated Jim Miller by unanimous decision. Following UFC 313, the veteran fighter addressed his future in an Instagram post, assuring fans that he will return to the octagon.

“This is the game we play, There’s wins, there’s losses. It’s just how it goes, you know? Shout out to Ruffy. You did your thing, brother. I’d like to see you have success in your future. Obrigado. Shout out to everyone that rides with me and came through this whole thing."

Green also expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying:

"I love all you guys. I thank you so much for supporting me through all this bullsh*t. But we’re not done. I just need some more time to get myself back to the cage. We’ll be back.”[H/t: BJPenn]

While his next opponent is uncertain, Green remains determined to prove he still belongs among the UFC’s elite.

