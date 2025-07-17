"He's gonna fill into that weight" - Dustin Poirier shares honest opinion on Islam Makhachev's welterweight championship hopes

Islam Makhachev gets Dustin Poirier's backing in his welterweight title pursuit. Poirier believes Makhachev's large stature will help him become a two-division champion in the future.

While many in the MMA community expected a superfight between Ilia Topuria and Makhachev, the Dagestani fighter vacated his lightweight belt and moved up to welterweight. This shift came after Jack Della Maddalena defeated Makhachev's close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year. The 33-year-old is now expected to be the first challenger to Della Maddalena's title reign.

During the UFC 318 media day, Poirier offered his thoughts on Makhachev's future in the 170-pound weight class.

The American said:

''[Makhachev's] a big guy. I think he's going to fill into that weight. He's a really big 155er. So I think his lifestyle outside of training camp is going to be a little more comfortable and he'll fill into that weight class, no problem. He could be champion there for sure.''

Poirier then previewed a potential matchup between Makhachev and Della Maddalena:

''I think the beginning of fight is going to tell the story. How well JDM does at getting up, how well JDM does at keeping Islam off of his feet, off of his legs, off of the cage. It's tough to call that because JDM is a big guy, athletic. I'm excited about that. A lot of fun fights in the future.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):

In his last octagon appearance at UFC 302, Poirier challenged Makhachev for the lightweight title. The 36-year-old proved to be a difficult opponent but was submitted in the final round.

Islam Makhachev backs Dustin Poirier to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier will make his final MMA appearance at UFC 318, where he challenges Max Holloway for the BMF belt this Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In an interview with MMA Junkie last month, Islam Makhachev leaned toward Poirier, who is set to face Holloway in a trilogy contest.

''I think Dustin [Poirier] will win. He told me this is his last fight and I think he’s going to be ready. He’s going to be ready. He’s going to win, I think. Dustin is a very good guy, From my opponents I respect two guys, [Alexander] Volkanovski and Dustin. They’re really nice guys. I send them messages.”

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below (24:32):

