"He's gonna fraud check DDP badly" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev hitting the punching bag in latest training footage 

Khamzat Chimaev recently gave fans a glimpse of his training session. 'Borz' seems to be next in line to challenge reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, with their bout rumored to take place this June.

Whether in fight camp or not, Chimaev is known for his relentless work ethic. On Friday, the undefeated Chechen powerhouse took to his Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek of his latest training session, displaying his precision and power as he hammered away at the heavy bag.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Chimaev's bag work with a mix of responses, with many praising his striking skills and predicting that he will be a serious challenge for du Plessis.

One fan wrote:

"He's gonna fraud check DDP [Dricus du Plessis] badly."

Another wrote:

"Khamzat title bound and locked in! Gonna be a tough night for DDP when it comes around..."

Another commented:

"His only issue is he leaves his chin up with no defense at all. That’s why Gilbert [Burns] kept tagging him with the overhand right."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @ChampRDS on X.

'Borz' last stepped into the octagon at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he made quick work of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, securing a dominant first-round submission victory.

Chimaev extended his unbeaten UFC record to 8-0, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Caio Borralho details what gives him edge over Khamzat Chimaev after training together

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Caio Borralho shared that training with Khamzat Chimaev in Sweden helped him develop a deep understanding of Chimaev’s fighting style.

'The Natural' confidently said that he is ready to take on anyone in pursuit of a UFC middleweight title shot, including his former training partner, as his deep understanding of Chimaev's strategies gives him an added advantage:

"Actually, I have an advantage against all the guys that should face him. I trained with him for about five weeks over in Sweden and then afterward in Las Vegas… So, I kind of know a little bit about his system, what he wants to do next, and what he wants the [other] guy to do next so he can advance in his system."

He added:

"I think I have advantages because I studied a lot of this... I was paying attention [during training]. I was helping him for sure, but I was also paying attention to everything."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (4:45):

