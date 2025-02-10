UFC analyst makes opinion known on why Dricus du Plessis will defeat Khamzat Chimaev in a potential fight: "Can't swim that deep"

A UFC analyst recently made his opinion known on why he believes Dricus du Plessis will defeat Khamzat Chimaev in a potential fight. He noted that there are differences in both competitors' respective fighting styles and highlighted an area that could determine the winner.

'Stillknocks' successfully retained his middleweight championship after earning a dominant unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland last weekend at UFC 312. He made it known that he is interested in defending his title against Chimaev next and wants to be the one to hand him his first career loss while cementing his legacy in the middleweight division.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, UFC analyst Din Thomas opened up about the eventual middleweight title fight and highlighted cardio being a potential issue for 'Borz'. Thomas mentioned that du Plessis has a proven track record in five-round bouts which can't be said for Chimaev, who has struggled when his bouts have gone into the third round:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] is a sprinter... You can't fight championship level fights for five rounds at the pace where he's at his best. If he fights like that at his best, I think Dricus [du Plessis] is so durable and he's so smart that he'll be able to withstand that. Now they're swimming in deep water and Khamzat can't swim that deep... Pacing is a big factor."

Check out Din Thomas' comments regarding a potential fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev below:

Din Thomas heaps praise on Dricus du Plessis following UFC 312

In addition to making his feelings known on a potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khazmat Chimaev bout, UFC analyst Din Thomas heaped praise on the reigning middleweight champion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Thomas mentioned that du Plessis is confident and has showcased his improvements in the octagon despite his fighting style:

"He looks a little awkward but he's getting better. But when you look at his confidence and his demeanor, the way he carries himself, there's no champion in the UFC that's got the total package like [du Plessis]. This guy just oozes championship in him. Like, he walks out, chest's up, he says all the right things. And then when he fights, he delivers."

Check out Din Thomas' comments regarding Dricus du Plessis below:

