What is Din Thomas' role in the UFC?

After his successful career in the UFC, Din Thomas is now an important member of the organization and also appears on Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight episodes alongside Matt Serra. Furthermore, Thomas can often be heard during bouts at UFC events when the commentary team refers to him for technical analysis.

Alongside his UFC obligations, Thomas also coaches MMA fighters ahead of their fights. He was a coach at the American Top Team (ATT), where he guided Tyron Woodley to the welterweight championship. In 2020, Thomas left ATT and set up his own coaching camp. Before deciding to join the coaching staff at ATT, 'Dinyero' previously owned numerous martial arts schools.

The former UFC fighter also has a series called The Din Diaries on the official UFC YouTube channel. The videos are often light-hearted interviews with various household names, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and, more recently, Justin Gaethje.

The concept works great and due to Thomas' MMA and coaching career, he offers a relatable experience for the fighters that he interviews. This leads to the episodes going down well with fans and they often get thousands of views on YouTube.

Watch the Justin Gaethje episode below:

What is Din Thomas' UFC record?

During his MMA career with the UFC, Din Thomas fought some of the biggest names in the sport. Despite the tough competition, 'Dinyero' still managed to achieve a decent UFC record of five wins and four losses.

He made his debut in the organization against the legendary BJ Penn at UFC 32 in 2001. Penn finished Thomas in the very first round. Just three months later, the now 45-year-old won his first fight in the promotion against Fabiano Iha at UFC 33.

After some mixed results in the organization, Thomas managed to put together a strong run between 2003 and 2007. During this time, 'Dinyero' beat Matt Serra, Rich Clementi, Clay Guida and Jeremy Stephens.

However, this run eventually came to an end when facing Kenny Florian at UFC Fight Night 11. Florian submitted Thomas in round one via a rear-naked choke. Thomas' final fight in the UFC came against Josh Neer in 2008, where he lost via unanimous decision.

