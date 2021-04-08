"He's gonna get hurt when we fight" - Jorge Masvidal thinks Kamaru Usman's progress has stagnated

Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman hasn't improved since he first shared the Octagon with the reigning UFC welterweight champion. Gamebred, who didn't see any significant changes in Usman at UFC 258, has claimed the latter will get hurt in the rematch.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal claimed he took a lot away from Usman's latest win over Gilbert Burns. But the biggest takeaway for Masvidal certainly was the fact that Usman hasn't tuned up his style since their first fight at UFC 251.

"He's gonna get hurt when we fight. This is my craft, this is my job. I'm so intelligent that I don't need a notepad and paper but I'm just like this when I'm watching it and I took a lot away from it. He is literally the same guy I fought right before."

Jorge Masvidal further provided some assessment of Burns' performance against Usman, stating that the former gave up after running into The Nigerian Nightmare's jab.

But, as far as Usman's skill set is concerned, the BMF Champion believes that it hasn't improved and the former's will as a fighter is still the same.

"Now, granted, Gilbert ran into his jab and Gilbert kind of gave up after that but to me as far as skillset goes, it hasn't improved anything and his will is still the same."

“He is literally the same guy that I fought.”@GamebredFighter tells @arielhelwani he saw no improvements from Kamaru Usman in his fight against Gilbert Burns. pic.twitter.com/O46DilKBiP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2021

Jorge Masvidal will face Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261

Advertisement

Jorge Masvidal will return to the Octagon on April 24 in a rematch against Kamaru Usman. The duo faced off last year at UFC Fight Island in the main event of UFC 251.

The first time around, Masvidal stepped in for Burns, who had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Gamebred took the fight on six days' notice and eventually was dominated in the fight by Usman.

Since the first loss to Usman, the BMF Champion hasn't competed inside the Octagon. However, he will look to make a statement when he steps into the cage with The Nigerian Nightmare once again for a highly awaited rematch.