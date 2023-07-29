“He’s gonna be really hard to beat” - UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje brace up to face each other in the main event of UFC 291. Ahead of the bout, the UFC Veteran has come up with a bold prediction regarding their showdown, claiming that one of the two stalwarts could be hard to beat.

UFC veteran Anthony Smith offered his thoughts on the lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the BMF title scheduled for UFC 291 at the Delta Center, Utah. Both fighters first locked horns with each other at UFC Fight Night in 2018. Dustin Poirier was able to stop Justin Gaethje in the fourth round of the bout by knocking him out.

While breaking down their bout for UFC 291 with The Schmo, 'The Lion Heart' said:

"They're both at the top of the food chain. They're both incredibly skilled, they can finish the fight in lot of different ways but if the same Justin Gaethje shows up, that showed up in the second and the third round of the Rafael Fiziev fight. I think he's gonna be really hard to defeat."

"That anxiety hit me right away" - Dustin Poirier on his first reaction to Justin Gaethje fight

Dustin Poirier is one of the longest-tenured active fighters on the UFC roster and has seen and done it all. In the pre-fight media interaction before UFC 291, 'The Diamond' said that the reason behind him taking fights at this point in his life is to extend his legacy.

“When they called me – because we were talking about doing this fight with Justin potentially being the opponent, those butterflies, that anxiety hit me right away. Like ‘We have to do this. This is the one.’ It was five years ago I beat him. He’s done great things, I’ve done great things and we were just on a collision course to do it again. No. 2, No. 3 – No. 1 is fighting the champ. It just makes sense in the division as well.”

