"Absolutely flatlining him" - Michael Bisping previews the Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson exhibition boxing bout

Michael Bisping has previewed the rumored Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. A showdown between Tyson and Paul is allegedly expected to take place in February 2022, and Bisping believes Tyson will "flatline" the YouTuber.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion analyzed the two combatants and gave his opinion of a possible outcome. 'The Count' mentioned that Logan Paul certainly has the physique for combat and is athletic. However, he opined that Jake Paul is the better boxer of the two brothers. Bisping said:

"Logan, you know, he's tall, you know, he's long. He's kind of a big guy, he's athletic. He's got a great physique. Jake Paul is by far the better boxer I would say. If I had to pick who was better then I'd say Jake Paul's way better but Logan, you know, he has some skills. He can certainly punch and as I say, he's big and he's athletic and he'll learn from the fight against Floyd. Maybe he'll learn to manage his gas tank a little better. But there's just no way I don't see Mike Tyson going out there and absolutely flatlining him."

While the Englishman noted that Logan Paul has some skills, he doesn't believe the YouTuber stands a chance against the former heavyweight champion.

Michael Bisping believes Mike Tyson will want to "make an example" out of Logan Paul

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition earlier this year and managed to go the distance with 'Money', shocking the world in the process. Michael Bisping claimed there's no way Mike Tyson will do anything similar to what Mayweather did in his showdown against Paul.

Bisping stated that Tyson is a "nasty b**tard", which is why he was loved as a boxer in his prime. Even though the fight may be an exhibition, 'The Count' expects Mike Tyson to bring the heat to Logan Paul. He said:

"The person that I think Mike Tyson is, he's gonna want to make an example. Do you think that Mike Tyson's going to step into a boxing ring with a f****** YouTuber and he's not going to try and make an absolute mockery of him? Do you think he's not going to try and knock him out and show the world? There's no way, Mike Tyson is going to try and do what Floyd Mayweather did and all hug and smile and say, 'Yeah, that was great'. No way! Mike Tyson's a nasty b**tard and that's why everyone loved him as a boxer because that's what people wanna see."

