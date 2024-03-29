"He's gonna win this fight" - Superbon certain Muay Thai legend Nong-O will bounce back with victory over Kulabdam

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes that ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama still has a lot more left on his tank despite being in the twilight zone of his pro-combat sports career.

He shared a valuable insight about the preparation of Nong-O for his upcoming fight with Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai on April 5 as part of the exciting ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter revealed:

"Yeah, he looks good. He's been training hard. He's 37, but he still looks good in training. He feels good, he has a lot of power like before, maybe a little bit slower, but still in shape. I think he's gonna win this fight because he's been training hard."

Nong-O has suffered back-to-back losses from Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo to slide down to the number two spot in the divisional rankings. The former featherweight kickboxing kingpin has seen this preparation by Nong-O because they are in the same training camp in Bangkok for their impending matches.

Superbon to face long-time rival Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title

Nong-O will be joined by Superbon, who features in the main event of the card against Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. This will be the third meeting between Superbon and Grigorian, as they evened their head-to-head score of one a piece at ONE X in 2022.

Whoever comes out of this rubber match between the two kickboxing powerhouses will have the right to challenge the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov, for a unification battle to determine the undisputed king of the division.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.