“He’s gonna wish he wasn’t in there with me” – Jonathan Haggerty promises to make Felipe Lobo regret fighting him

British striking ace Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo have been having a go at each other since last year, and ‘The General’ wants to silence the Brazilian once and for all when they go toe-to-toe inside the ring on February 16.

The two-sport king puts his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the line against ‘Demolition Man’ in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shortly after he took out Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown, Haggerty walked past Lobo, who was cornering ‘Wonder Boy,’ to send a message across to the Muay Thai specialist.

Per the challenger, ‘The General’ told him off and said, ‘You are next’, which soon sparked a brief fury in The Mecca of Muay Thai.

Now that the Londoner’s wish has come true, coupled with the Brazilian's choice of words, Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t plan to waste any time to ensure he has the last laugh.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old said:

“If he thinks he's going to bring something that I've never seen, then good on him. But, yeah, once I hit him, I feel like he's gonna wish he wasn't in there with me.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty’s form heading into ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty’s double world title joy in 2023 is a clear testament to why he is at the peak of his powers.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground athlete has looked unstoppable since moving up to the bantamweight ranks, dominating everyone who has stood across him since December 2020.

After three impressive performances, he challenged Nong-O Hama for the latter’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown. He earned it with a show-stopping first-round finish of the Thai legend.

At ONE Fight Night 16, he joined an elite list of fighters on the ONE roster by claiming the bantamweight kickboxing gold against Andrade to reign atop two sports simultaneously.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on February 16. Check your local listings for more details.