“He's a good guy” - John Lineker hypes up friend and countryman Lucas Gabriel ahead of US primetime debut

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is excited to see friend Lucas Gabriel make his U.S. primetime debut in ONE Championship this week. He believes that his fellow Brazilian fighter has what it takes to perform well and get the win.

Gabriel, 25, is featured at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. He will go up against veteran Chinese fighter Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight MMA clash.

It is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lineker shared his thoughts on Lucas Gabriel's upcoming match, while highlighting his good relationship with him.

'Hands of Stone' said:

"Gabriel is a friend of mine, he trains here on our team. He always came to train with us here in the city of Paranagua. He's a good guy. Training with Lucas helped me a lot with my striking, kicks, and knees.”

Lucas Gabriel looks to sustain undefeated ONE Championship run at ONE Fight Night 31

At ONE Fight Night 31, Lucas Gabriel is out to keep his unblemished record in ONE Championship intact.

The Nova Uniao Phuket affiliate made his promotional debut in May 2023 in ONE's Friday Fights series and has won all of his three matches to date. He has anchored his push on his aggressive style of fighting and crack grappling game.

Gabriel opened his ONE journey against Ibragim Shaymanov of Uzbekistan, winning by unanimous decision. He then followed it up with another convincing decision victory over Russian Kurbanali Isabekov in November 2023.

His most recent ONE win came last October at ONE Friday Fights 82, where he forced into submission by triangle choke Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov of Russia.

Meanwhile, at ONE Fight Night 31, Gabriel is up against an opponent in Zhang Lipeng who is out to make it back-to-back victories for him.

