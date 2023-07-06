Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on a possible rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Volkanovski is the last man to face Makhachev inside the octagon, and gave the Dagestani the toughest test of his career so far. 'The Great' has come as close as anyone to defeating Makhachev, and Volkanovski believes that a rematch between the lightweight champion and Oliveira would unfold similarly to the first bout.

Islam Makhachev took on 'Do Bronx' in the main event of UFC 280, and won the fight via a second-round submission. Oliveira has admitted that he wasn't "himself" against Makhachev, and will no doubt believe a rematch would turn differently.

But Alexander Volkanovski appears to think otherwise, as 'The Great' shared his thoughts on the bout during the pre-fight media day for UFC 290 this weekend. He said this:

"I expect it to go similar [to the first fight]... Look, Islam's good. He's well-rounded. A lot of people are trying to say, 'Oh we found a chink in his armor, figured the puzzle.' That's me, that's because I was in front of [Makhachev]. He's as good as you were saying but I just told you how good I am... I see it being the same [as the first fight]."

Watch the video below from 6:25:

Alexander Volkanovski will be returning to the shores of featherweight this weekend, as he aims to defend his undisputed title against interim-champion Yair Rodriguez. The pair will headline a stacked UFC 290 card that also features a bantamweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Alexander Volkanovski on possibly facing Islam Makhachev in October

Alexander Volkanovski faced Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284 earlier this year. The fight was highly competitive, with many believing 'The Great' had defeated the Dagestani, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

But Makhachev was ultimately awarded the decision victory, and all signs indicate that his next bout will take place at UFC 294 in October, in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of Volkanovski's fight against Yair Rodriguez this weekend, he appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

The MMA journalist asked Alexander Volkanovski about the likelihood that he would face Islam Makhachev next, should he defeat Rodriguez this weekend. 'The Great' said this:

"I think so, I think let's be real, everyone wants that rematch. I want it. Whether Islam wants it [I don't know]. I know the UFC want it. So we just got to see exactly what's gonna happen, but that's definitely something I want to do."

Watch the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"Everyone wants that rematch. I want it."



youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… Alex Volkanovski says there's a chance he turns around to fight Islam Makhachev in October"Everyone wants that rematch. I want it." Alex Volkanovski says there's a chance he turns around to fight Islam Makhachev in October 👀 #TheMMAHour "Everyone wants that rematch. I want it."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… https://t.co/dtBlkexeov

Poll : 0 votes