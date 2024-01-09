“He’s got $500 Million in the bank” - UFC legend refutes all possibilities of a Conor McGregor comeback in 2024

A UFC legend recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's plans for a spectacular comeback this year and refuted all possibilities of it becoming a reality.

The Irishman uploaded a video to his social media on New Year's Eve, where he announced that he will be returning to the octagon against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

However, UFC legend Matt Brown disputed his claims during a recent episode of The Fighter and The Writer and mentioned that the bout is highly unlikely due to McGregor's financial situation.

Brown said:

"Until I see it, I'm not going to believe it...He doesn't need to fight. What purpose does it serve him? He's not getting back to a title. He's not going to do anything significant ever again. He's got $500 million in the bank. What's a few million for fighting somebody like [Michael] Chandler? What's that going to do for him? That would be like if I gave you $10." [H/t MMA Fighting]

McGregor teased that his return bout will be contested at 185 pounds, but the UFC has yet to confirm the fight actually headlining International Fight Week as well as the contested weight. Based on Brown's reaction, it appears as though he's awaiting the promotion to confirm it before getting his hopes up for the Irishman's return.

Michael Chandler issues warning to Conor McGregor

Despite the UFC not officially announcing the fight, Michael Chandler put Conor McGregor on notice ahead of their rumored bout during the promotion's annual International Fight Week event.

'Iron' has been making the media rounds and sharing his thoughts on the matchup and outlined his plans for his training camp. He recently took to his X account, where he issued a warning to the former two-division UFC champion by asking Siri how many days does he still has until their fight, saying:

"Hey Siri, how many days until June 29, 2024? [It's 174 days until then.] You're finished."

