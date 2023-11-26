“He’s got the death touch” - Liam Harrison on the horrifying punching power of John Lineker

Liam Harrison knows the danger of stepping inside the ring with a fighter as explosive as John Lineker.

After being sidelined for more than a year due to a devastating knee injury, ‘Hitman’ will make his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Harrison will welcome one of the combat sports’ most powerful strikers, John Lineker, to the art of eight limbs.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post about his Muay Thai clash with ‘Hands of Stone’ in January, Liam Harrison said:

“I mean he's a horrific power puncher, and he looks like he trains a lot of Muay Thai from what I see now in 8-ounce gloves. I don't think many people would be f***ing interested in seeing this [both of them fighting in 8-ounce gloves] because I think I'd take him to school.”

“But with 4-ounce gloves on, when you put a fighter like Lineker in the ring, under any rule set, they are going to be dangerous, and there's always that risk factor,” Harrison added. “All he has to do is touch you once. He's got the death touch, so it's exciting in four-ounce gloves.”

John Lineker is ready to test his Muay Thai skills against Liam Harrison

With 18 career victories by way of knockout, John Lineker has proven himself to be one of the most feared strikers in all of MMA. Earning back-to-back KOs against Kevin Belingon and Troy Worthen, ‘Hands of Stone’ scored his first ONE world title opportunity against ONE legend Bibiano Fernandes in March 2022.

Lineker delivered perhaps the greatest highlight of his career with an absolutely vicious finish against Fernandes to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA title.

He has since surrendered the title to Fabricio Andrade, but ‘Hands of Stone’ bounced back in a big way with a buzzer-beating knockout against Kim Jae Woong followed by a decision victory over Stephen Loman.

Will John Lineker be victorious in his Muay Thai debut, or will Liam Harrison’s return to ONE Championship be a triumphant one?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.