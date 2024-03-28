"He's got the hardest chin" - Javier Mendez comments on claims Islam Makhachev might be more dangerous than prime Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a legendary mixed martial arts career, retiring with a perfect 29-0 record and rightfully earning a place in the UFC Hall of Fame. Despite this, American Kickboxing Academy teammate Daniel Cormier recently claimed that Islam Makhachev may be more dangerous than 'The Eagle' in his prime.

Javier Mendez weighed in on the debate during a recent conversation with Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, stating:

"He's more skilled in multiple areas. More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib. No one. No one. I don't care. I haven't seen one that's more dangerous than Khabib in the sense of danger. I mean, you can't do nothing to him. Very difficult to do anything to him. Khabib's the most dangerous, in my opinion."

The American Kickboxing Academy head coach and founder continued:

"This is my opinion and I'm being biased because I love him to death. He's got the hardest chin I've ever seen on anybody. He's been hit. He's been hit. The only person that rocked him a little bit, a tiny bit, was Michael Johnson. Michael Johnson hit him with one he** of a shot and other than that, no one else has hit him with anything."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev below:

Mendez noted that Nurmagomedov did not struggle with any of his opponents in his mixed martial arts career. He suggested that Cormier may have meant that Makhachev was more skilled while doubling down that the former lightweight champion is the most dangerous fighter of all time.

What did Daniel Cormier say about Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev?

Daniel Cormier has spent plenty of time around Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as all three fighters compete out of the American Kickboxing Academy. The former double champ and UFC Hall of Famer recently claimed that the latter is the more dangerous fighter of the two, stating:

"Dana [White] came out a couple weeks ago and said that when he talked to Dustin [Poirier] after the fight, he said he was freaking out or it was Dustin or Conor [McGregor], one of them was freaking out because they said they never thought another man can do that to them under Khabib. Because of his strength and his control and the way that he manipulated you on the ground."

Cormier continued:

"I think Makhachev possesses a lot of those same type of qualities. Very similar when he gets you on the ground but because he's a better striker, I feel he is even more dangerous than Khabib was during his prime."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev below:

While Makhachev may be a better striker than Nurmagomedov, it is difficult to label him as the more dangerous fighter as 'The Eagle' never lost a bout in his mixed martial arts career. The lightweight champion will look to match his close friend and longtime training partner by defending the title for the third time when he returns to the octagon.