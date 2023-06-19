"He’s got a heart problem" - Anthony Joshua handed a brutal judgment amid lackluster performances

Shakur Stevenson believes Anthony Joshua and his lack of heart is his biggest issue.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since a clash with Jermaine Franklin earlier this year. There, the former two-time heavyweight champion scored a unanimous decision win over '989 Asssassin'. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for Joshua, having lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the win did little to stop the constant criticism. The fight itself was far from thrilling, and a post-fight brawl between the two camps was the most action all night. It was an important win for Joshua, but it didn't earn him much credit.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ Froch On Fighting] Carl Froch has now posted his video of Tony Bellew’s clash with Jermaine Franklin’s trainer after the Anthony Joshua fight: “Go on Tony, chin him.”Froch On Fighting] Carl Froch has now posted his video of Tony Bellew’s clash with Jermaine Franklin’s trainer after the Anthony Joshua fight: “Go on Tony, chin him.”[🎥 Froch On Fighting] https://t.co/yDnlYOUBKb

Just a few months later, he's now preparing for a rematch against Dillian Whyte. Joshua previously knocked out 'The Body Snatcher' in 2015, and is expected to be a heavy favorite. If successful, he's expected to meet Deontay Wilder in a December showdown.

Nonetheless, Shakur Stevenson took aim at Anthony Joshua in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. There, he explained that the British star's recent performances are tied to his mindset above all else. He stated:

"With him it's more so like, I know we're on air but I got to keep it 100. I think it's heart problems. I think he got a little heart problem sometimes when he goes in there. Like with Usyk, he's the little guy, you got to impose your will, and he ain't impose his will... Yeah I mean he's got potential though." [9:25 onwards]

Eddie Hearn gives update on Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2

Don't get your hopes up for Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2.

Following Joshua's win over Jermaine Franklin in April, he was quickly linked to a fight with 'The Body Snatcher'. Back in December 2015, the two fought as prospects, with 'AJ' picking up the win.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte went toe-to-toe on this day in 2015 An absolute slugfest for the British heavyweight titleAnthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte went toe-to-toe on this day in 2015 An absolute slugfest for the British heavyweight title 🇬🇧Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte went toe-to-toe on this day in 2015 😤 https://t.co/hKI5ul3L9K

Eight years later, the two camps are in talks to run it back. Over the last few weeks, some fans have been worried that the fight won't happen. That wasn't aided by Joshua going on a rant on social media about reports of the bout.

At the time, Eddie Hearn stated that the rematch was still on, but that's no longer the case. In an interview with IFL TV, he gave a disappointing update, but it has nothing to do with Anthony Joshua. He revealed:

"We've made an offer, they felt that offer was unacceptable. We may be too far out on the money to make that fight. We're looking at two other opponents for August 12." [13:00 onwards]

Poll : 0 votes