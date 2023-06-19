Tyson Fury's father threatens to 'retire' Eddie Hearn from boxing promotion in vicious warning

John and Tyson Fury are seemingly not friends of Eddie Hearn.

'The Gypsy King' is attempting to book his long-awaited return to the ring as of now. He's been out of action since a December trilogy bout with Derek Chisora, where he won by 10th-round stoppage. Since then, Fury has had a lot of troubles finding an opponent.

Or at the very least, an opponent who will agree to the terms to face him. Fury was linked to an April bout with Oleksandr Usyk, but that fell apart due to financial demands. The two are now eyeing a potential December clash in Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury has been vocal about his want for a tune-up fight before then. While it's far from a tune-up, the heavyweight champion called out Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

However, the fight won't be happening, as Eddie Hearn has revealed prior plans for Joshua to face Dillian Whyte. Nonetheless, this was yet another chapter in the Fury's vs. Matchroom Boxing, and it led to a rant from John Fury.

In an interview with iFL TV, Tyson Fury's father stated:

"That man is a total p*****. And you know when I see him, smack, right across the ear hole, and I mean that. AJ's a gentleman, he's done what he could for his country. But I'll tell you now, if [Hearn] comes around John Fury, I'll backhand that bum... Hold your breath. What's coming for him, will retire him in the game."

Tyson Fury explains respect for Oleksandr Usyk

Earlier this month, Tyson Fury gave a rare look into his mindset against Oleksandr Usyk.

The two are currently eyeing a December bout in Saudi Arabia, in what would be a historic battle. Whenever the two fight, it'll crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

'The Lion' managed that feat well over two decades ago, and nobody has been able to match it since. While the heavyweight unification between Usyk and Fury was targeted for the spring, it was canceled due to financial issues.

Since then, each man has blamed the other for the cancelation. However, Tyson Fury understands, as he revealed in a recent Twitter Spaces. There, he explained:

"It's not a personal thing like 'Oh I hate Usyk, oh my god Usyk won't fight me', whatever reasons are great... Usyk is waiting for the big money, the hundred-million that he's going to get from the Saudis for the fight in November, or whenever it's going to happen. I can't hold it against him. I know he's a family man and he's got a family to feed."

