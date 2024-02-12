“He’s got some hype to live up to” - Jonathan Haggerty acknowledges younger bro Freddie has to prove the hype around him

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty paved the way, and it’s now up to his younger brother Freddie to follow suit.

While Freddie has a path laid out for him, Jonathan believes that there is also undue pressure his younger brother will have to endure in ONE Championship.

Freddie will undoubtedly be compared to the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, but the young star seems to have it all figured out.

Jonathan Haggerty, in an interview with the promotion, said he is confident his 19-year-old brother has what it takes to block out the distraction and learn to live under the martial arts microscope.

He said:

“I've told him, don't don't worry about what anyone else thinks, it's just you just getting in there. Think about yourself. Yeah, he's got some hype to live up to, but I'm sure he will. He's gonna impress people. He's gonna be great.”

Fans initially had mixed reactions when the promotion announced Freddie was heading into the ONE Friday Fights circuit. Some were optimistic that the younger Haggerty would thrive as quickly as his brother, while some were skeptical the teenager could live up to the hype.

Freddie, however, squashed any doubts.

In his first fight in the Bangkok series, Freddie flatlined fellow promising star Dankalong Sor Dechapan for the second-round knockout win at ONE Friday Fights 49.

Jonathan Haggerty vows to end Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty may have taken some time guiding his younger brother through the ONE Championship roster, but he’s also busy preparing for his first defense of his Muay Thai throne.

‘The General’ will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against third-ranked contender Felipe Lobo in the headlining fight of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Lobo earned his shot at gold when he beat fourth-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9, the same card where Haggerty knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty warned Lobo that a knockout’s inevitable once they’re locked inside the ring:

“He [Lobo] did great against Saemapetch. He came back from a knockdown and showed great heart and great determination, so this will be a great fight. But he won’t be getting back up after I hit him. That’s the difference.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.