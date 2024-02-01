“I knew he wouldn’t get back up” – Freddie Haggerty breaks down his finishing sequence at ONE Friday Fights 49

It’s not every day that the younger sibling of a two-sport world champion makes their ONE Championship debut, but that’s exactly what happened last week when Freddie Haggerty stepped inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The 19-year-old younger brother of Jonathan Haggerty was always going to have a spotlight on him with the pressure of living up to his brother’s name.

At ONE Friday Fights 49 in Bangkok, Thailand, it was a case of so far so good as he produced a very impressive performance to finish Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round.

The fight appeared to be one-way traffic for the British striker after a flurry in the first round almost closed the show. Rather than rushing, Haggerty kept his composure and found the shot in the second round that signaled the curtain call.

Freddie Haggerty reflected on the two knockdowns and closing sequence during an interview with the South China Morning Post after getting his hand raised:

“The first knockdown was crazy. Think I put it with an elbow, I'm not too sure, but yeah, that was a rush, that was a big rush seeing him on the floor. I know it's bad to say but seeing him on the floor there, I can't believe what I'd just done. Seeing him get up was a bit of like, a wall. I thought I hit him hard, he got up, fair play to him, but second round I caught him with a straight right hand. When I felt it connect, I knew I knew he wouldn’t get back up.”

Watch the full interview below:

Freddie Haggerty has lived up to the family name so far in ONE Championship

There aren’t many fighters that will step inside the circle for their ONE Championship debut with as much pressure as Freddie Haggerty.

Following the incredible year that his brother produced in 2023, a lot of people will have high hopes for the younger sibling and he passed his first test with flying colours.

Now, the Haggerty brothers will turn their attention to Jonathan’s next outing, which will see him put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line for the first time.

Facing Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, the family will look to keep their win streak under the ONE banner alive with back-to-back wins to kick off 2024.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.