"He's got like better traditional boxing, better guard" - Top-ranked UFC featherweight expects a decision win in potential "Fight of the Night" between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen expects an all-out war between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler at UFC 281 but believes the fight will go to the judges' scorecards.

'Iron' has quickly risen to become one of the lightweight division's biggest stars and is riding high off of a stunning front-kick KO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Despite being 2-2 since making his UFC debut, the 36-year-old has earned two Peformance of the Night bonuses and 2021's Fight of the Year for his epic contest with Justin Gaethje.

'The Diamond' returns to the octagon after nearly a year away, following his loss to Charles Oliveira. Although he came up short for the lightweight title once again, Poirier's last two victories were against the biggest star in the organization, Conor McGregor.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Allen expects the bout dubbed 'The People's Main-Event' to be incredibly close, but gives the edge to 'The Diamond':

"I'm edging towards Poirier. He's got a bit more about him, he can switch stances, better boxing...Ultimately I think Poirier's footwork and boxing will be better. He's got like better traditional boxing, better guard... I don't think he'll finish him, he'll take him to a decision and I can't see this not being Fight of the Night."

Michael Chandler discusses fighting Conor McGregor once again

Michael Chandler not only made headlines at UFC 274 for his knockout over Tony Ferguson, but he also cut one of the best promos the UFC has ever seen.

Following his victory, 'Iron' grabbed the microphone from Joe Rogan and demanded a fight against Conor McGregor. Chandler added that he is willing to fight at any weight class 'Notorious' wanted.

When asked about his future at UFC 281's presser, Michael Chandler revealed that he still has his eyes on McGregor and believes a potential bout between them will shatter the UFC's pay-per-view records:

"I believe his first fight back will be me. Makes a ton of sense. I believe that I've made myself not just one of the most exciting guys in the UFC but probably the most exciting guy in the lightweight division."

The 36-year-old added:

"There's a ton of talk about it. I can't go a day without people tagging and posting and talking about me fighting Conor if and when he does come back. And I love the idea of fighting him at his biggest, at his baddest, at his most dangerous at 170lb. He looks big right now... I think we would do staggering pay-per-view numbers and I think he knows that I am the type of opponent that he wants to come back and fight."

