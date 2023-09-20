"He's got the power" - Tyson Fury name-drops one MMA fighter who can defeat Jon Jones

Tyson Fury is preparing for a boxing showdown against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, set to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The WBC heavyweight champion has enlisted the help of British UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, to join his training camp. 'The Gypsy King' is confident that Aspinall possesses the skills needed to overcome the reigning UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Fury stated:

"I’m bringing him in as a sparring partner in preparation for a UFC champion. He’s a good fighter, probably could have made it as a pro boxer. I was quite sure he would have gone on and won a world championship but he had a derailment with his knee, and that fell out, now he’s had his comeback trail. I think he can do it. He’s big enough, he’s got the power, he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu."

He added:

"Jon Jones is the Tyson Fury of boxing. People are unable to beat him. Very tough one. It's probably like, can anyone beat Wladimir Klitschko before Tyson beat him? Probably not, but then Tyson beat him. So if anyone can beat Jon Jones, it’ll be Tom Aspinall. Nobody else." [h/t Dazn]

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury had previously hinted at the possibility of a showdown between them. Fury even mentioned that the UFC had considered a "hybrid fight" with 'Bones'. However, the potential super-fight now appears to be a distant and unlikely prospect.

Tyson Fury discusses his future plans

While Tyson Fury has achieved remarkable success in his professional boxing career, he has been absent from the ring this year. He is now preparing for a unique bout against Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview, 'The Gypsy King' shared his updated aspirations and career outlook, expressing his new set of goals:

"I've got new goals - I want to top the Forbes list for highest paid athlete for the year, and I want to make a Hollywood movie. I've completed the game in the ring, it's done. I've done everything there is to do and won every belt there is to win."

