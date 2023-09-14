"He's gotten a huge win out of this" - Jake Shields casts doubt on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight after "brutal" social media posts 

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields doesn't believe Dillon Danis or Logan Paul are interested in fighting one another.

Danis and Paul are set to meet inside a boxing ring and co-main event the upcoming Misfits Boxing Prime Card, which takes place on October 14 in Manchester, UK. Alongside their bout, KSI will also make his walk to the ring to face Tommy Fury.

The build-up to the fight between Danis and Paul has been personal to say the least, with 'El Jefe' opting to relentlessly troll Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal on social media. The Bellator star regularly posts images of Agdal with former boyfriends as well as doctored photos of the Danish model.

Check out an example of Danis' trolling:

Weighing in on the fight and the contentious build-up was Jake Shields, who spoke to Helen Yee. According to the former UFC welterweight title contender, Paul and Danis are more focused on marketing their fight than the actual bout.

Shields also gave major props to Dillon Danis, who has seen his social media numbers sky rocket in recent weeks. He stated:

"I think both of those guys aren't really into fighting, they're more into marketing. And Dillon's done a great job marketing himself. I don't think he really wants to fight. He's gotten a huge win out of this press-wise and he's got like 500,000 new followers. For him, he's already got what he wants out of this other than the payday. I could see one of these guys pulling the fight... Dillon's definitely had the PR win, he's done some little brutal but that's some hilarious [social media posts]."

Dillon Danis issues vicious threat to Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has promised Logan Paul that he's going to "break" his jaw, following the latest round of their back-and-forth on social media.

Danis, who has spent much of their fight's build-up directly targeting Paul's fiancee, instead opted to take a rare shot at 'The Maverick' himself. 'El Jefe' even referred to Paul's 'CryptoZoo' scheme, which has seen the former Disney channel star potentially face criminal charges.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Dillon Danis wrote:

"I’m going to break Logan’s jaw into pieces he’s a scamming coward. The audacity... He’s the one to sue, to send lawsuit after lawsuit to me after all he’s done to people dead and alive. He’s a backward cu*t. Mark my words I’m going to dance on this kid's head."

He added:

"This isn't about money. Logan bullies others and resorts to NDAs and lawsuits when things don't go his way, like a cowardly rat. The only way I'm paying any money is if they go towards a suicide charity, the CryptoZoo victims, and HIV medication bills for Nina's exes."

