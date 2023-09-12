Dillon Danis sends vicious jaw-break threat to 'bully' Logan Paul after hinting more lawsuits may have been filed - "A cowardly rat"

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is getting ready for a high-stakes showdown against Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing bout on October 14, 2023, at the Manchester Arena in England. However, the anticipation for this eagerly awaited match has been marred by an escalating feud that has become a negative representation of sportsmanship and has even led to a legal battle.

The feud between the two fighters has spilled over onto social media, where they have engaged in a heated verbal arguments. Unfortunately, this exchange took a particularly ugly turn when Dillon Danis resorted to personal and derogatory insults aimed at Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. These hurtful comments have not only drawn the ire of WWE star Logan Paul but have also struck a discordant note with fans of combat sports.

Danis's tactics included dragging Agdal's past relationships into the spotlight in an apparent effort to tarnish her image. These actions have resulted in Agdal filing a lawsuit and obtaining a restraining order against Danis.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis has launched a blistering new attack, honing in on Logan Paul's connection to the failed Cryptozoo project. Paul had publicly endorsed Cryptozoo, a cryptocurrency endeavor, via his social media platforms, encouraging his followers to invest. Unfortunately, the project ultimately unraveled as a fraudulent scheme, inflicting substantial financial losses upon numerous investors.

Danis took to X to issue a fresh threat to Paul while also hinting at potential new lawsuits being filed against him. Danis wrote:

"I’m going to break Logan’s jaw into pieces he’s a scamming coward. The audacity... He’s the one to sue, to send lawsuit after lawsuit to me after all he’s done to people dead and alive. He’s a backward cu*t. Mark my words I’m going to dance on this kid's head."

Danis also said:

"This isn't about money. Logan bullies others and resorts to NDAs and lawsuits when things don't go his way, like a cowardly rat. The only way I'm paying any money is if they go towards a suicide charity, the CryptoZoo victims, and HIV medication bills for Nina's exes."

Logan Paul rejects Dillon Danis' claim of proposed stipulation change in upcoming boxing clash

Logan Paul has refuted Dillon Danis's assertion that he tried to change the stipulations of their upcoming boxing match from six rounds to at least eight. Amid the ongoing verbal tussle, Danis claims that the YouTube star declined the opportunity to extend their fight to eight or even twelve rounds.

Currently, they are scheduled to compete in a six-round bout, each lasting three minutes, under professional boxing rules, although the bout is not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control.

However, in a video shared by DAZN Boxing, Paul disputed these claims, expressing concerns that Danis might become tired himself in the fight due to inadequate preparation.

Check out Logan Paul addressing Danis' comments below (0:40):