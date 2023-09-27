“He’s not a great person” - Ex-ATT teammate blasts UFC title contender Colby Covington, calls him an ‘odd guy’

One of Colby Covington's former teammates at American Top Team recently put him on blast and shared his past experiences with him.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen described what his interactions were like when 'Chaos' trained at ATT. He mentioned that he is rooting for Leon Edwards at UFC 296 as he isn't a fan of his former teammate as a person.

He said:

"Colby just sucks, man. I just don't like him. He's not a great person. I've been around him a few times at the gym, he's just a odd guy...I'm not Team Colby whatsoever. I'm against him, I'm Team ATT. He just kind of made things weird at the gym and I don't really like that."

Expand Tweet

The reigning Bellator middleweight champion then brought up that despite not having any negative experiences while training with Colby Covington, the interactions with him were rather odd. He mentioned that the former interim welterweight champion didn't usually meet him with positive energy, saying:

"Personally, I've never really had a bad experience but I've had a lot of weird run-ins with him. And he always gave off this weird energy to me and like, I don't know, dude. I just never felt drawn to the guy. I trained with him a few times...sparred with him a few times...I don't know, just didn't feel like a teammate."

Colby Covington's departure from American Top Team as well as his bitter feud with former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal is well documented, so it's not much of a surprise that Johnny Eblen feels a certain way about him.

Colby Covington previews title fight with Leon Edwards

Colby Covington recently weighed in on his upcoming welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 and previewed what he believes will transpire in the fight.

While speaking with journalist James Lynch for My MMA News, 'Chaos' shared his thoughts on 'Rocky' as a draw in the sport and as a champion. He mentioned that he believes it will be a dominant win and will result in Edwards not pursuing a rematch, saying:

"My prediction is just complete domination. He's not going to have a glimmer of hope in this fight...And I want to go out there and really set an example that he's not going to want to fight me in a rematch. I'm a superstar, no one cares about him."

Expand Tweet