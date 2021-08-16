"He's a very greedy guy" - Jake Paul explains why Floyd Mayweather wants to 'put an end' to his boxing stardom

Earlier this year, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

Ahead of the June 2021 matchup, Mayweather and the Paul brothers devoted themselves to press conferences, social media campaigns, and much more to promote the fight.

While the matchup did create quite a buzz in the fight game, fan interest in it skyrocketed after the infamous ‘Gotcha Hat’ incident. During a press event promoting the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight, Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s cap right off his head.

Pandemonium ensued as Mayweather and his security personnel brawled with Jake Paul in a bid to retrieve the stolen hat. The incident received worldwide attention. Fight fans and experts alike noted that, fortunately, no one involved in the altercation was seriously injured or worse.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul was asked whether he feels the aforementioned altercation was the reason behind Floyd Mayweather helping Tyron Woodley prepare for the fight. Responding to this, Jake Paul stated:

“For sure, you know. I think he (Floyd Mayweather) sees what I’m doing in this sport, and he wants to put an end to it, you know. He’s a very greedy guy. He doesn’t want anyone to be more popular or more acclaimed than him. And so, I think he wants to see me lose. He wants to see this whole train get stopped.” (*Video courtesy: TMZ Sports; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Will Floyd Mayweather’s guidance help Tyron Woodley beat Jake Paul?

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul on June 6th, 2021 and craftily outworked the bigger fighter. Although no official winner was announced after their exhibition boxing match, the consensus in the boxing community was that Mayweather would've clearly deserved the win if the fight had been officially scored by professional judges.

Mayweather’s feud with the Paul brothers wasn’t over, however, as he later invited Jake Paul’s upcoming opponent Tyron Woodley to train with him. Mayweather offered the former UFC welterweight champion a few lessons in the sweet science ahead of Woodley’s professional boxing debut against Jake Paul.

Whether or not this helps Woodley (0-0) become the first person to defeat Jake Paul (3-0) in the professional boxing realm remains to be seen. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29th, 2021.

