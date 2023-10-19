"He’s the same height as Volk" - Fans react as Hasbulla wrestles with Daniel Cormier ahead of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

In the lead-up to Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294, a video featuring internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, Magomedov and Cormier can be seen wrestling in a light-hearted manner.

You can see a clip of the interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Several MMA fans were amused by the clip and took to social media to share their reactions.

One individual jokingly claimed that Magomedov and Volkanovski were the same height:

"Smart for Islam to bring Hasbulla in as a training partner for this camp since he’s the same height as Volk."

Another user praised the 21-year-old for his striking skills:

"Can't lie it was a nice overhand."

But not everyone was impressed by Magomedov's antics. One person expressed surprise at the Dagestani's popularity and the way people behaved with him:

"Is he some sort of royal over there or do people just let him do whatever he wants because he is a foot and a half tall? I don't understand why he is so popular and why has nobody smacked him back?"

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to the clip of Hasbulla Magomedov and Daniel Cormier

Hasbulla Magomedov will be in attendance for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

UFC 294 will be headlined by a mega-clash between two champions - Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, for the lightweight throne. The event will be held on October 14 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The contest will be a rematch as their first encounter took place at UFC 284 and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Makhachev.

To show his support, Makhachev's friend and social media star Hasbulla Magomedov has also arrived in Abu Dhabi and is expected to attend UFC 294.

Expand Tweet

But this is not the first time 'Mini Khabib' will attend a UFC event headlined by Makhachev. Magomedov was last seen supporting his fellow Dagestani at UFC 280, which also took place at the same venue a year ago, when Makhachev took on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. The Dagestani emerged victorious by submitting 'Do Bronx' with an arm-triangle choke in the second round of the fight.