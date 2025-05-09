“He’s been holding pads for me” - Johan Ghazali honored and grateful to have Superbon supervise his training 

Rising flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is humbled that one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet has taken a keen interest in him.

Undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has opened the doors of his gym to 'Jojo' and has been helping him out in reaching his full potential.

According to the 18-year-old phenom, the Thai superstar has even personally been training him down at Superbon Training Camp.

'Jojo' shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Superbon has been training me daily, he’s been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he’s been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."

Iron certainly sharpens iron, and Johan Ghazali training with killers on a daily basis will further accelerate his growth as a martial artist.

Apart from Superbon, the Malaysian-American sensation has also been picking the brains of some of the best strikers in ONE Championship, including former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama and former bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder Petchtanong Petchfergus.

And of course, the always reliable Trainer Gae is also there to whip him into shape.

Johan Ghazali sharpening his blades for ONE Fight Night 32 return

Johan Ghazali is now deep in preparation in Thailand for his three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle with heavy-handed Diego Paez.

After losing to Johan Estupinan in his last outing, 'Jojo' has sights on redemption at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6 inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate told SCMP:

"I don’t want to make excuses, but last fight camp, I was going through a lot of change. I switched camps, I switched coaches, I switched a lot of things. So, I was pretty proud of how I did in that fight, honestly, considering all the stuff I was going through. But this fight is a lot more chill, a lot easier. So yes, a better Johan for sure."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Watch the full interview:

