"He's a very intelligent guy" - Yoel Romero breaks down potential matchup against UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and praises his fight IQ

Dricus du Plessis continues to prove his doubters wrong, as the South African is slowly building his way to becoming one of the best middleweights in MMA history. 'Stillknocks' recently defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 312 for his second successful title defense.

Ad

With Du Plessis having formed part of a new generation of middleweights, one of the most legendary 185lbers from the UFC's previous crop, Yoel Romero, recently discussed a potential showdown with 'Stillknocks'.

Romero is one of the most explosive and powerful athletes to have graced the octagon, and a clash with fellow powerhouse Du Plessis would have made for incredible viewing.

'Soldier of God' shared his thoughts on the middleweight champion during a recent interview with Submission Radio, saying:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When I see the people fight, for example now with Strickland and Du Plessis, I think, say I stayed in the UFC, 'That's what I'd do [against them], that's what I wouldn't do.' And Du Plessis is a very intelligent guy. I think the most dangerous [part about] him is his intelligence. When he fights, he has a good strategy. The mentality for him is very good."

Ad

Catch Yoel Romero discussing Dricus du Plessis below (11:15):

Ad

Yoel Romero breaks down potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

Dricus du Plessis is expected to face surging contender Khamzat Chimaev in his next title defense. 'Borz' is coming off of an immaculate performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, where he submitted the former champion in round one to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Chimaev holds a 14-0 record and has shown few vulnerabilities against his opponents so far. But some pundits and fans believe that the Chechen's endurace may be his weak point, something that Du Plessis has proved to have in abundance.

Ad

The middleweight contender's wrestling is yet to be thwarted, and during Yoel Romero's recent interview with Submission Radio, he broke down the potential Du Plessis vs. Chimaev clash:

"It's very difficult, but 60/40 [for] Khamzat. 60% for Chimaev, and 40% for Dricus du Plessis... The wrestling of Chimaev right now is very, very dangerous. I saw the movements he made in the Robert Whittaker fight, it's another level. It's Olympic level." [12:15-13:18]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.