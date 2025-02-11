Dricus du Plessis acknowledges Henry Cejudo's take on his cardio following UFC 312 win over Sean Strickland

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledged former two-division champion Henry Cejudo’s take on his gas tank following a spectacular victory at UFC 312.

In his second title defense at UFC 312, du Plessis squared off against Sean Strickland, delivering a dominant performance and securing a unanimous decision victory.

This win silenced many critics of their first encounter at UFC 297, where the South African dethroned the American via split decision, a result that some, including ‘Tarzan’ himself, disagreed with.

Following the event, Cejudo praised du Plessis' gas tank on his Pound 4 Pound podcast, naming him among the top three fighters with the best cardio in the UFC. He said:

“I might put him [du Plessis] in the top three of best cardio in the UFC right now.”

MMA On Point shared Cejudo’s remarks on Instagram, which caught the attention of ‘Stillknocks’.

The UFC middleweight champion acknowledged the former UFC bantamweight champion’s comments by sharing the post on his Instagram Story.

Check out the screenshot of Dricus du Plessis’ Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Dricus du Plessis’ Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

MMA analyst praises Dricus du Plessis as the most complete champion in the UFC

Prior to becoming the UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis faced criticism from MMA analysts and UFC fighters alike due to his unorthodox fighting style, which many considered sloppy. However, opinions have changed following his two successful title defenses.

In his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, UFC analyst Din Thomas praised Dricus du Plessis for his confidence, stating that it makes him the complete package. Thomas said:

"He looks a little awkward but he's getting better. But when you look at his confidence and his demeanor, the way he carries himself, there's no champion in the UFC that's got the total package like [du Plessis]. This guy just oozes championship in him. Like, he walks out, chest's up, he says all the right things. And then when he fights, he delivers."

Check out Din Thomas’ comments below:

Expand Tweet

For his third middleweight title defense, du Plessis is likely to face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, as confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, who stated that ‘Borz’ is next in line for the title shot.

