"He's irrelevant right now" - Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor's demand for a title shot 

Justin Gaethje has commented on Conor McGregor's demands for a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

During a conversation with Caroline Pearce for BT Sport, 'The Highlight' was asked for his thoughts on the possibility of McGregor skipping the line and challenging for lightweight gold next instead of him. Gaethje responded by calling the Irishman "irrelevant" in regards to the title picture.

"He's irrelevant right now. He's got a broken leg. With that question, you have to question the integrity and you know, you, as a journalist, have to stand behind it. You know that it should never happen and you should do everything to keep it from happening."

Catch Justin Gaethje's full interview with BT Sport below:

Justin Gaethje is coming off a huge win against Michael Chandler at UFC 268. The two lightweights engaged in an all-out war that, to the surprise of many, went the full 15-minute distance. In the end, it was 'The Highlight' who got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

The fight was such a highly-thrilling affair that UFC president Dana White picked it as his 'Fight of the Year'.

Daniel Cormier comments on Conor McGregor potentially getting a title fight upon his return

According to former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, there is a real possibility that Conor Mcgregor might get a title shot as soon as he returns to the octagon.

Speaking to The Schmo, Cormier said that the rules are different for the Irishman and he sees a scenario where 'The Notorious' megastar could leap-frog others to fight for lightweight gold.

"I really do believe that there are different rules in regards to Conor. And people might not like it, people may hate it but if he is healthy and he starts to chirp and Oliveira is chirping back at him and there is fan interest, I can see a world where it happens. But again, it would make so many people upset. But ultimately a lot of times, man, it comes down to dollars and cents."

Watch Daniel Cormier in conversation with The Schmo below:

