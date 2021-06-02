'He's all jacked up on the yayo'- Dana White laughs off Oscar De La Hoya's fight threats

UFC President Dana White has fired back at former WBC middleweight champion Oscar De La Hoya after the boxer challenged White to a fight inside the ring.

During his appearance on the Mike Swick podcast, Dana White was asked about his reaction to De La Hoya challenging him for a bout. At first, White just made a snorting gesture with his finger and nose, referring to De La Hoya's drug issues in the past:

"He's all jacked up on the yayo...I don't know anybody who even takes that guy seriously anymore." said Dana White.

You can listen to the full conversation below:

The new chapter of the rivalry between Dana White and De La Hoya started when Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of the Triller promotion, claimed that the UFC president is acting as a roadblock to a potential boxing match between De La Hoya and former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre.

Afterwards, 'The Golden Boy' himself went on social media to challenge White to a fight.

.@danawhite Quit blocking@GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight pic.twitter.com/sPKeXpHDDW — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2021

De Le Hoya's challenge to White came on the condition that if White loses, he will let GSP fight 'The Golden Boy'.

'Rush' has expressed interest in fighting the former WBC champion but, due to being under an exclusive contract with the UFC, St. Pierre needs the promotion's permission in order to make the fight happen.

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya's comeback announcement

The rivalry between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya is something that all combat sports fans enjoy. The two have frequently thrown insults at each other over the years.

A couple of months ago, 'Golden Boy' announced that he will be coming out of retirement for a boxing fight.

When Dana White was asked for his reaction to this announcement, the UFC President simply said:

"Cocaine isn't cheap. It's expensive. Gotta make money."

Dana White knew something with Oscar De La Hoya #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/l7sRxA04A2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2021

Edited by Jack Cunningham