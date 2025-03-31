“He’s just an absolute w*****” - Nico Carrillo claims Jonathan Haggerty fabricated lies about ONE 170 fight week exchange

Scottish Muay Thai sensation Nico Carrillo isn't entertaining any of Jonathan Haggerty's talk about their ONE 170 fight week exchange this past January.

In an interview with Sky Sports last month, Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, shared how he believed 'King of the North' wasn't dialed in for his fight against Nabil Anane, which he lost in the very first round.

Furthermore, the Londoner claimed that he and the Scotsman had an interaction in the sauna, where the latter told him that he was only focused on materializing the dream all-UK fight between him and 'The General.'

While some may be true, Carrillo certainly dislikes the hypothesis that the Brit put on the table about him not putting enough focus on his fight against Anane.

The Scottish knockout machine did not hold anything back when asked regarding their exchange during an interview with ONE Championship, as he shared:

"The defeat had nothing to do with him. For him to say that, he's just an absolute w****er. It's hard not to think about him the way he's walking around the hotel like his sh*t doesn't stink."

Nico Carrillo was primed to challenge Haggerty last year, while the former rode a 4-0 winning streak — all achieved by knockout — and when the latter had the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his possession.

Unfortunately, 'The General's' early knockout loss to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Denver put that plan on the back burner.

Carrillo was then locked in to fight the Thai megastar for the 26 pounds of gold at ONE 170, but he withdrew due to an injury in camp. Last-minute replacement, Nabil Anane, meanwhile, went on to hand 'King of the North' his first promotional defeat by TKO in their replacement ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title affair.

Nico Carrillo has the perfect chance to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo hops back into action to make his debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division alongside multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Their scheduled three-round tie will be part of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

