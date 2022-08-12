"He's just doing it for clicks!" - Michael Bisping unamused by Brad Pitt wearing a skirt to 'Bullet Train' premiere

Michael Bisping recently reacted to Brad Pitt appearing in a skirt for the premiere of the movie 'Bullet Train'.

Pitt stated that eventually everyone is going to die, so it's all right to "mess" things up from time to time. The Hollywood superstar even went on to suggest that more men will be choosing skirts as a dress option by this time next year.

Bisping acknowledged that Pitt is a tremendous actor. He noted that the actor's movies such as 'Snatch', 'Fight Club', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and his latest flick, are all very good. However, 'The Count' refuted Pitt's claims regarding the choice of dress as he implied that he would never wear a skirt. Here's what the former UFC middleweight champion stated on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast:

"Listen, I am a fan of Brad Pitt. I enjoy the body of work. I thought he was very good in a lot of his movies. Snatch was incredible. Fight Club was another good one. The list goes on. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and, no doubt, Bullet Train is great. But if he suggested I am gonna be walking around in a f*cking skirt this time next year, I will slap his face. No, I will not be doing that."

Bisping further implied that Pitt was wearing a skirt just to garner attention and get more clicks on the internet:

"It's a dress and he's just doing it for clicks. If he identifies as a woman, go ahead."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Brad Pitt:

Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira won't be a boring fight

Michael Bisping recently stated that Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira will be an action-packed contest.

'The Count' feels that Pereira is a more aggressive fighter than Adesanya. He believes that 'The Last Stylebender' will have to match the tempo to keep 'Poatan' at bay. Here's what Bisping said while discussing the fight on his YouTube channel:

"The way Alex Pereira fights, he's a killer. When he fought Israel Adesanya, he goes forward, he's very, very aggressive. More aggressive than Izzy. So, you have to fight fire with fire."

Watch Bisping talk about Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak