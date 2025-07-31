"He's just very good in all areas" - Liam Harrison says George Jarvis' well-rounded game a good matchup for Regian Eersel

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison believes George Jarvis possesses the perfect blend of skills to cause problems for defending world champion Regian Eersel when they clash for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.The British striking legend has been analyzing the pair's hotly anticipated title fight and sees qualities in his compatriot that could prove troublesome for 'The Immortal' at ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 1.&quot;There's nothing that stands out specifically. He's just very good in all areas. He's determined and tough, and he isn't afraid to get stuck in. He's not a massive power-puncher, but he has got some snap, some venom to his punches,&quot; Harrison told ONE Championship before the lightweight's first meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe veteran striker's assessment highlights Jarvis's well-rounded approach rather than relying on any single devastating weapon, which could create tactical problems for the ever-dominant Surinamese sporting hero.George Jarvis, 25, arrives inside the Mecca of Muay Thai one win away from claiming his first world title in his career. Jarvis currently rides a 4-0 streak that he achieved against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and Mouhcine Chafi.While Eersel will be a different test altogether, Harrison's analysis of Jarvis shows his belief that the English striker can create history in the main event showdown later this week.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, Aug. 1.George Jarvis &quot;ready to make history&quot; at ONE Fight Night 34George Jarvis doesn't appear to showcase any sign of nerves leading up to the biggest fight of his career in a matter of days.Taking to Instagram earlier today, the WBC Muay Thai world champion seems all prepared to tackle whatever Eersel brings to the table on fight night.The Lumpini Crawley standout wrote:&quot;A lifetime of work to get to this moment…Ready to make history and bring this belt home 🇬🇧 #andthenew.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post