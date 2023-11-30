"He's just a slick operator"- Tom Aspinall previews Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington clash at UFC 296

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in on the main event of the closing pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards will headline UFC 296 in his second title defense against perennial challenger Colby Covington. Aspinall discussed the matchup in an interview with All Out Fighting and backed his compatriot Edwards to get the win.

Aspinall praised 'Rocky' and his ability to strategize his approach in a fight and also predicted that he will lure in his opponent to commit mistakes. Aspinall, however, did afford Colby Covington his due with regard to his wrestling:

“Yeah, I think, I definitely think he can win. I definitely think he’s going to win. I think that Leon is - he’s just a slick operator, man. He just fights with his brain which is great, like I think that’s amazing. I think that Leon’s just going to outsmart him. I think that he might get taken down a few times in the fight, you know Colby’s a great wrestler and stuff. But I think that he’s going to walk in something. I think that Leon’s going to set traps as he does and he’s going to catch him before the five rounds is up and he’ll finish him.”

Check out Aspinall's comments in the video below (9:20):

Daniel Cormier calls for Tom Aspinall to be the undisputed heavyweight champion

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier discussed the current title situation in the division and stated that the interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich should have been for the undisputed title.

Reigning heavyweight king Jon Jones is sidelined due to injury, and his return timeline is yet to be disclosed. Stipe Miocic is expected to take on late next year, leaving Aspinall's future in doubt. Cormier has this to say about the title mix atop the division:

"I said that I believe that [the interim heavyweight title] fight, before Sergei lost, was for the undisputed title because if Jones and Stipe are only going to fight each other then you cannot have Tom Aspinall then defend the interim championship. I feel like this because Jones and Stipe don't need the title to be on the line. They can just fight and that's enough. Call it for the greatest of all-time. It doesn't matter. Create a belt."

Cormier continued:

"Tom Aspinall is the guy that is going to lead the heavyweight division for years to come so yes, I believe that he should be the undisputed champ. Hey, look, Jones is the undisputed champion. He earned that in the octagon by beating Ciryl Gane, but if he's only going to fight Stipe and that's not for another, what, eight months, seven months, I think you put Tom Aspinall as the champ and I don't think anybody would bat an eyelid."

Check out his comments below:

