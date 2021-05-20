"He's just trying to stay relevant" - Kamaru Usman dismisses Conor McGregor's Twitter antics as a publicity stunt

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has publicly dismissed several tweets posted by Conor McGregor about a potential matchup between the two. The posts came after Usman's impressive win at UFC 262, where he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in impressive fashion.

McGregor attempted to call Usman out for copying the strikes he used. The Irishman also stated he will soon move back up to the Welterweight division and face off against Usman.

"Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon," said Conor McGregor.

Kamaru Usman responds to McGregor's callout

In a recent interview with Rashad Evans on CBS Sports HQ's YouTube channel, The Nigerian Nightmare directly addressed the callouts from McGregor. Evans asked Kamaru Usman if he thought McGregor was attempting to steal his shine by making said Twitter posts. The Welterweight champion agreed to this and said the Irishman was just trying to steal his thunder.

"I mean that's just exactly what it is. These guys are trying to steal your thunder. Or chase clout. Or attach their name to you. And I just shrug it off my shoulders. Because at the end of the day, that's all it is. These guys just running their mouths," said Kamaru Usman.

In terms of an actual fight between the two men, Usman maintains that he has previously been willing to take the matchup, and still is.

"Conor has mentioned something before. When I was really starting to be on the rise. And I gave him that opportunity. I said if you truly wanna fight, here's your opportunity. You are next, you will be the next challenger. And he went radio silent for a couple of days. And now, at the height, he wants to jump back in and throw his name in that hat to make it seem like- basically he wants to stay relevant," said Kamaru Usman.

Usman concluded by saying while he is still open to the matchup against the Irishman, it is not one that McGregor will be looking for anytime soon.

"He doesn't want to fight me, I've offered him the fight. He said no. And I'll offer it to him again, gladly today. I guarantee you, he says no. So I just let it run off," said Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman is still undefeated in UFC and is beginning to clear out the welterweight division. His title defenses against Masvidal, Burns and Covington have cemented The Nigerian Nightmare as one of the all-time greats to have fought in the 170 lbs division.