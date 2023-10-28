"He’s the king” - Is Tyson Fury or Terence Crawford the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world? Mike Tyson shares passionate answer

Tyson Fury and Terence Crawford are two of boxing's biggest names right now, with both men holding undefeated records and numerous world titles.

Fury has been part of some of the sport's best fights over the past two decades, namely his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, whilst Crawford recently rose to super-stardom with a career-defining performance win over Errol Spence Jr.

There has been a debate surrounding the world's No.1 pound-for-pound boxer for several years, but following Terence Crawford's KO win over Spence Jr., many felt 'Bud' established himself atop the list.

However, Tyson Fury's skillset cannot be denied, and deciding who the sport's P4P king is between 'The Gypsy King' and Terence Crawford is a tough task.

But former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, in attendance for Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou this weekend, emphatically shared his pick for the P4P No.1 boxer on the planet.

Tyson was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he was asked to choose between Fury and Crawford. He said this:

"All these guys are fancy fighters. Tyson Fury is the king. He's the king. Just know I'm the biggest fan Terence has, but if he goes into the middle of Siberia no one knows who he is. Let [Tyson] do that, everybody will come out their house."

Watch the video below from 0:35:

Boxing expert Teddy Atlas breaks down Tyson Fury's approach against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to go head-to-head in an epic crossover clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

The bout will be the first professional boxing match of Ngannou's career, and whilst Fury is a -2000 favorite, 'The Predator' has been given more than a puncher's chance by his trainer Mike Tyson.

Boxing expert Teddy Atlas, and friend of Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, are both in attendance in the Middle East this weekend for the crossover event. The pair sat down to preview the clash, with Atlas sharing the possible strategies that Tyson Fury may employ.

Atlas said this:

"There is two ways this can go. He can walk him down, and then just say, 'Hello Francis, welcome to my world', and just walk him down behind the jab, BOOM... Just take it to him and eat his heart, and eat his belief, you know take that away from him. Sometimes the safest place to be with a dangerous puncher is in close, where he can't detonate that"

He continued:

"The other way he can approach it is on the outside, with the long arms, control range, control distance. Where you make Francis make mistakes and walk him onto counters"

Watch the video below from 3:15: