“He’s knocking people out in training” - Michael Bisping shares menacing update about Marlon 'Chito' Vera’s preparations for UFC 299

Michael Bisping recently provided an update on Marlon 'Chito' Vera's preparations for his title fight against Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 and noted that the bantamweight contender has been on point with his training.

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether Vera had a great camp after former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling claimed he had heard that it didn't go well. Bisping uploaded a video to his X account to dispute that rumor, as he heard from 'Chito's' coach himself and mentioned that he has even seen impressive footage. He said:

"So, I was talking to [Jason] Parillo last night and I'm like, 'Have you seen this, what Aljamain Sterling's saying? Did he [Marlon Vera] have a bad camp?' Parillo was laughing his head off. He's like, 'No, [Vera] did not have a bad camp.' In fact, he sent me some footage. Let me tell you right now, 'Chito' Vera is looking like a nasty bast**rd. He's knocking people out in training."

Watch Michael Bisping's comments on Marlon 'Chito' Vera's camp below:

Bisping continued by noting that Parillo had brought in the correct training partners to ensure 'Chito' is fully prepared for his rematch against the reigning bantamweight champion. It will be interesting to see how Vera performs at UFC 299 and whether he will be able to go 2-0 against 'Sugar' and become the new champion.

Sean O'Malley outlines his approach to title fight against Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Sean O'Malley recently outlined how he expects to approach his upcoming title defense against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299.

During his appearance on ESPN's First Take, the reigning bantamweight champion noted that Vera is a tough opponent but mentioned that he expects to finish him and avenge his lone career loss. He said:

"This isn't an easy fight by any means. You know, I'm hearing a lot of people saying this is gonna be an easy fight for me because I make fights look easy...But the plan is to go out there and put his lights out, but I'm prepared for a 25-minute war."

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

