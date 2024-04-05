“He’s a legend” - Fans rooting for Thai icon Nong-O’s quest to recapture bantamweight Muay Thai throne

ONE Championship fans believe Nong-O can once again climb to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai mountain.

After suffering brutal back-to-back losses in his last two outings against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, the Thai superstar steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5, for a showdown with countryman Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

"Nong-O is HUNGRY 😤 Who wants to see the former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion back on top?"

Fans offered their honest opinion on the 37-year-old's chances of once again becoming a ONE world champion, writing:

"I would love to see him champion again but he doesn't need to prove anything he's a legend now."

"@jhaggerty_ is too good for him. Nong-O is a legend and still a good fight, but Haggerty is at his best and getting better."

"Nong-O can do it, I believe it."

"You can do it."

"He's already a champion."

"Yes, let's get it done."

"The legend NONG-O!!"

Will Kulabdman's youth be the difference maker against Thai legend Nong-O?

Standing in Nong-O Hama's way of his 266th career win will be two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Kulabdam, who has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his run in ONE.

Making his promotional debut in 2019, the 25-year-old standout has gone unbeaten in his last five fights, including three straight first-round knockouts against Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo in the span of five months.

Beginning to find his groove inside the Circle, Kulabdam has all the makings of a future world champion. A win over Nong-O will only serve to reinforce that statement.

Will the old lion use his experience advantage to add another checkmark in the win column come Friday, or will the young lion's youth carry him to the biggest win of his Muay Thai career thus far?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at watch.onefc.com on April 5.

