"He's a legit Judo guy" - UFC president Dana White does not rule out an Elon Musk victory against veteran Mark Zuckerberg just yet

Dana White has expressed interest in promoting a mixed martial arts bout between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The two business moguls have previously teased potentially facing one another. The UFC President recently gave fans some insight into the background of both billionaires.

During a recent appearance on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson,' the promotional frontman stated:

"Zuckerberg takes this s**t very seriously. He is a huge UFC fan, he trains and - he's an MMA fan, I should say... Elon grew up doing Judo. He's a legit Judo guy. Legit Judo guy."

White claimed that he would look to stack the card, stating:

"This is one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard, you know, with tons of great fights and then you'd have the main event. Think about how big that fight is. Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f**king world are going to fight on the biggest stage ever. Who the f**k doesn't want to see that fight?"

Check out Dana White's comments on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg below:

White claimed that the only fight that would be bigger would be between former United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The UFC President speculated that a bout between Musk and Zuckerberg would generate over $1 billion in revenue.

Georges St-Pierre discusses training session with Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently trained with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre as he prepares to potentially face Mark Zuckerberg in a mixed martial arts bout. The former welterweight and middleweight champion described the training session while speaking with the media ahead of UFC 290, stating:

"It was a lot of fun. He's very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough. I didn't know that in the beginning, he has a judo background. It was an amazing experience. He's someone that I have admired for years because of what he has done, his accomplishments and for all the ideas that he stands for and for me it was a dream come true to meet him in person."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on training with Elon Musk below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Georges St-Pierre describes his training session with Elon Musk.



“It was a lot of fun. He’s very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough.”

While it is unclear if the bout will come to fruition, both business moguls have remained adamant about their willingness to fight. Musk has trained with St-Pierre while Zuckerberg has met with Jon Jones and trained with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.