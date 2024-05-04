"He's levels ahead of his age" - Robert Whittaker discusses UFC 301 main event, says Steve Erceg can pull off huge upset over Alexandre Pantoja

Robert Whittaker recently weighed in on the flyweight championship clash between Steve Erceg and Alexandre Pantoja and noted that he believes his countryman can pull off a huge upset.

Erceg will be in for a tough night as the fans in attendance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will certainly be rallying behind Pantoja. It will be a hostile environment for the Perth native as he looks to shock the MMA world and dethrone the champion in his hometown.

During a recent episode of his MMArcade Podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion complimented 'Astro Boy' for his skill set. He mentioned that the 28-year-old is wise beyond his years and believes that being overlooked could result in fans being in for a shocking finish. He said:

"Steve [Erceg] has all the skills necessary to leave Rio as [flyweight] champion. And I don't think it's getting enough noise and hype and attention it deserves. Because Steve's boxing composure, I think, he's levels ahead of his age and tenure in the UFC and in mixed martial arts at the moment. I just think he has the skillsets to take that title and to return home and bring another belt back to home Australian soil."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments regarding the UFC 301 main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg below:

Expand Tweet

Robert Whittaker believes UFC 301 isn't being talked about enough

Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on UFC 301, which takes place tonight at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and noted that he believes it hasn't received much attention.

UFC 301 is headlined by the flyweight title fight between Steve Erceg and reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, who will defend his title in his hometown. During the aforementioned episode, the former middleweight champion shed light on some of the bouts featured on the card as well as the return of Jose Aldo.

Whittaker mentioned that it has been surprising that the event hasn't been receiving more attention or hype from fans, especially following an incredible UFC 300. He said:

"[Jose Aldo's return] It is not [being talked about enough]. Dude, that whole card...This card has kind of flown under the radar for a while. Like, up until this week." [11:33 - 11:49]

Check out the full episode of Robert Whittaker's MMArcade Podcast below: