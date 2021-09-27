"He's like a broke version of Conor McGregor" - Michael Bisping wants Dillon Danis to leave the MMA community after getting choked out by a security guard

Michael Bisping considers Dillon Danis a "stain" to the world of mixed martial arts. In a video recently released on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' blasted Danis for his recent antics and referred to him as a "broke version of Conor McGregor."

"God I can't believe I'm talking about Dillon Danis who I refer to as dildo Danis and it's a little immature but it fits him perfectly. He's a stain on mixed martial arts and I wouldn't normally give him time but if you follow mixed martial arts and if you're a hardcore fan, you're aware of him somehow permeating into the peripheral of mixed martial arts. The guy hardly ever fights. I think he's got two fights in Bellator. He's best known for being Conor McGregor's no. 1 cult rider if you know what I mean. He's a jiu jitsu coach or whatever. Apparent;y good at jiu jitsu but he's got plenty of losses in that world as well. He copies Conor's whole schtick. He's a very very very very poor man's Conor McGregor. He's like a broke version of Conor McGregor that's lost all his money," Michael Bisping said.

Dillon Danis is a longtime friend and training partner of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. He is also a middleweight MMA fighter signed under the Bellator banner.

Danis is one of the most popular fighters today despite having only two professional fights under his belt. His popularity could be attributed to his relationship with the Irish megastar, his rivalry with YouTube sensation Jake Paul and run-ins with several UFC fighters.

Michael Bisping reveals why Dillon Danis was arrested at a bar in New Jersey recently

Michael Bisping also revealed why Dillon Danis was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at a bar in New Jersey. Danis allegedly walked into the bar without an ID. Danis apparently googled himself when asked to show identification, but that didn't work out too well for him.

Despite recognizing him, the doorman told Dillon Danis that he wouldn't allow him inside unless he was carrying proper identification proof. This enraged Danis, who went on to punch the doorman in the face. That's when the security guard grabbed hold of Danis from behind and choked him unconscious before handing him over to law enforcement authorities.

