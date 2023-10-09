"He's like dead weight"- When KSI weighed in on a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP fight 

Social media influencer turned boxer KSI weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov's frightening legacy and also opined on a potential matchup between Georges St-Pierre and 'The Eagle'.

The British YouTuber spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's classic mauling that was meted out to so many fighters.

“And he takes everyone’s soul. Khabib, no one wants to fight Khabib," said KSI. "No one wants to fight. [Jake Paul probably?] Nah, nah. No one wants to fight Khabib. It’s long. You know what he’s going to do but you can’t stop it. How f****d is that? You’re just there like, I can do everything I can to try and stop him, from taking me to the ground and slowly just destroying my soul. And beating the shit out of me. You can’t stop that. I know he’s going to do that but I can’t stop him.”

KSI also discussed the overwhelming pressure exerted by Nurmagomedov on the ground and dismissed the chance of him ever being beaten, even by one of Nurmagomedov's favorite fighters, Georges St-Pierre. 'The Nightmare' added:

“People are just like, he’s like dead weight. That’s it. You can’t get him off and trying to get him off is taking energy from you. And he’s just there like sapping you out and eventually you’re just there like, just finish me off. F*****g end this man. But the thing is Khabib trains like a f*****g animal, man and he’s like, from what I’ve seen, training-wise, it’s f****d. There’s a reason why he’s unbeaten. No [one can beat him]. At that weight, no chance. I think Khabib is the best, in UFC, in that weight class.”

Check out his full comments in the video below:

KSI explains reason behind fighting Tommy Fury - "Jake p*ssied out"

KSI is set to take on Tommy Fury in a boxing match in the main event of the Prime card on October 14.

Fury famously inflicted Jake Paul's first career loss and KSI reasoned that he intends to one-up the two by beating Fury. In an interview with Fred Talks Fighting, KSI said:

"I wouldn't give Tommy Fury any chance. No chance, no point. Literally because Jake Paul fought him and lost to him is the only reason why I'm fighting Tommy Fury in a few weeks. I wanted to fight Jake Paul, Jake p*ssied out so I'm like 'cool, I'll just fight the guy and beat the guy that you lost to, then what' it's checkmate."

Check out his full interview on Fred Talks Fighting below on YouTube [10:02]: