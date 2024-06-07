"He's like a missile" - Mikey Musumeci breaks down Gabriel Sousa's 'explosive' guard passing skills

Mikey Musumeci continues to be vastly impressed with Gabriel Sousa's cerebral ground game ahead of their bantamweight clash at ONE 167.

'Darth Rigatoni' is excited to finally put all of his training into practice when he avenges an old submission loss to Sousa at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

With that said, Musumeci can't deny how intrinsically difficult it will be to set up the perfect offense when Sousa's passing skills are so good.

"He's like a missile," Musumeci told ONE. "He's so small and explosive. He doesn't come in, then he just comes in one motion. Boom, boom!"

As Mikey Musumeci described above, it's going to be tough to find a submission when one specializes in pulling guard while the other in passing guard.

But that is what makes this rematch so compelling because someone is bound to find a way, just like Sousa did in his first match against Musumeci outside the promotion in 2021.

So don't blink as you watch Musumeci vs Sousa in their ONE bantamweight submission grappling bout at ONE 167.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"I've never been this good" - Mikey Musumeci describes the effort he took to be on top of his game ahead of ONE 167 rematch

As you all know, Mikey Musumeci never does things halfway. Once he's fixated on something such as avenging a loss, he will never stop training until he succeeds.

According to Musumeci, that's how intense he can really be.

Speaking to ONE, the American superstar can say with confidence that he's in the best shape possible, both mentally and physically, ahead of this re-encounter with Sousa.

"I've never been this good," Musumeci asserted. "I haven't been this mentally focused as an athlete in five or six years."