"I don't have patience, I have ADHD" - Mikey Musumeci can't wait for his redemption vs. tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has been waiting forever for a chance to right a wrong against the last man to beat him in competition, Gabriel Sousa.

This coming Friday, June 7, 'Darth Rigatoni' finally gets his wish.

The ultra-stacked ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video event will host Musumeci's first match of 2024 against a familiar foe.

Back in 2021, the American grappler succumbed to the Brazilian in a Who's Number One event, where he was tapped via a north-south choke.

Mikey Musumeci has become a completely different monster and has ravaged everyone in his path. However, he still can't shake off the bitter taste of defeat from that Sousa match three years ago.

The Evolve MMA superstar told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"I have this f***ing crazy mindset right now. And I don't have patience. I have ADHD. I'm f***ing ready for it."

Mikey Musumeci's eagerness to get that win back is apparent, considering he even moved up a weight class to bantamweight just to make it happen.

Meanwhile, the five-time IBJJF black belt champion has also been open about dealing with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for most of his life.

Musumeci's restlessness to run it back with Sousa will finally be indulged at ONE 167.

Mikey Musumeci says rematch with Gabriel Sousa is a lesson in overcoming obstacles

Mikey Musumeci is indeed one of the most relatable figures in combat sports today. 'Darth Rigatoni', who's an inspiration for many, gave a candid response about the importance of redeeming himself against Sousa.

He said in an interview with Jits Magazine:

"We’re all gonna have obstacles in our life, we’re all gonna have hard things and we have to go and overcome them. We can’t run away from them."

ONE 167 will emanate from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America, as it happens live in US primetime.